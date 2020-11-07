Thank you for Reading.

JOHN W. CLAYPOOL, 73, of St. Albans passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, November 8, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 9, at Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Claypool family.