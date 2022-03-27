JOHN W. LYNN, 91, of Charleston, passed away peacefully surrounded by children and grandchildren on March 22, 2022.
John Walter Lynn, (Jack or "Action"), was born July 17, 1930 in Charleston, West Virginia. He graduated in 1948 from Stonewall Jackson High School and graduated from Morris Harvey College in 1952. Following college, Jack served in the United States Army where he was a rifleman and was known to be an expert marksman. In 1946, he attended Lois Morris' 14th birthday party, and since meeting her that day, he never left her side. They married in 1953 and remained together until her death in June 2020. Jack followed his Grandfather, Walter, and his Father Tommy & Mother Eugenia, (Jinx), owners of Telford's Fine Ladies Clothier on Quarrier, into Charleston's retail world and spent over thirty years with Associated Dry Goods as a Senior Buyer and Merchandise Manager for their flagship Charleston Department Store, The Diamond. Jack was dispatched throughout the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East in pursuit of luxury goods and fine apparel. In the mid-70s, Jack created and opened The Big Racquet, a full-service tennis shop within The Diamond purview, inviting and hosting Australian tennis great, Rod Laver, for the opening weekend festivities. This venture led him to head logistics and operations for the Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament for more than a decade. In 1983, Jack, along with Lois, and daughters Lisa and Ann, opened the renowned resale boutique, The Stock Exchange, a now trendy, entrepreneurial concept which was far ahead of its time. They sold their shop in 1997, and entered a fast paced, fun-filled retirement.
His two passions were his family and outdoor life. At age 57, Jack and son John began trekking together as a way to connect two busy lives by exploring the beauty of nature on "roads less traveled". The trekking and mountain climbing spanned over three decades and included the Andes, the Sierra Nevada, summitting Mt Blanc, (the highest mountain in Western Europe), the Himalayas, (Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal), and summiting Kilimanjaro, the highest peak on the continent of Africa. On Jack's 80th birthday, he climbed Mt. Whitney, the highest mountain in the continental US. There are several routes of ascent, but the most difficult is The Mountaineer Route; he, naturally, chose this the most challenging course. Jack was also a die-hard fly fisherman, who tied his own flies, and graced nearly every remote trout stream in WV; he also loved Colorado and Montana streams as well, and even combined high-altitude fly fishing and trekking with locals while ascending the Punta Union Pass in Peru. Jack was an avid handball player, and a PADI scuba diver exploring the best reefs in the Caribbean. He also served on the Board of Directors of Highland Hospital.
Jack is survived by his sister Jane of Shepherdstown, and brother Bob of Charleston, his son John, (Fiona), of Austin, Texas, daughter Lisa of Charleston, WV, daughter Ann, (David), of Charleston, South Carolina, 7 grandchildren, Rece, (Will), Hannah, Jack, Reny, Paige, (Christian), David, Elizabeth, and 3 great-grandchildren, Adelyn, Virginia, and William.