JOHN HERBERT WADE, 71, went home to be with the Lord, October 31, 2020. Memorial Service will be at 2 pm Thursday, November 5 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Friends may visit with the family from 1 to 2 p.m., Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Wade family