JOHN WALTER FITZWATER, 73, of Elkview, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House at Thomas Memorial Hospital. He was born March 30, 1948 and grew up in Glen WV.
He was the son of the late Joseph "Carl" Fitzwater. He was a 1966 graduate of Clay County High School and attended WV Tech. He was the first Head Meat cutter at Raleigh Mall Kroger in Beckley and proceded to become the store manager at different Kroger locations. He was a counselor rep for Wetterau Foods; co-owner of St. Albans Fas Chek along with several other Fas Chek and Sav - A- lot franchises. His passion was fishing at Spruce Knob Lake along with hunting with family. He was a member of the St. Albans Rotary and a supporter of FFA.
He was devoted to his loving wife Debbie Stalnaker Fitzwater for 54 years. He is also survived by his mother Radie Lee Fitzwater of Indore; daughter JoyBeth Fitzwater-Workman and husband James of Wytheville Va; son Joby Fitzwater and wife Marie of Charleston; grandchildren Kati and her husband Josh Nelson of Wytheville, Va; John Carper Workman and his wife Jordan of Draper, VA; Joseph "Joe" Fitzwater, Jessica and her husband cody webb; Tamara and her husband Matthew Harper all of Elkview; two Great-grandchildren Libbie Kate Nelson and Joby Clay Harper; brothers Joe Fitzwater and wife Charlotte, Jim Fitzwater and wife Joy both of Indore, WV; Sister Beverly King and husband Gary of Maysel, WV; Sister-in-law Karen Truman and husband Kermit of Fullerton, California; Aunts Bobbie Jean Workman and husband Doyle of canvas, WV, Naomi and husband Fred Woods of Texas, Nancy Lowen and husband Mike of California; Sharon Boyer and Husband Grady of St. Albans, WV; along with several special nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Dr. Lewis and staff, all staff of Thomas Memorial and Thomas Hubbard Hospice House, and special friends for their care and help.
A service will be held 1 pm., Monday October 11, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Wallback WV.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hubbard Hospice House.
Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N Pinch Road Elkview is assisting the Fitzwater family.