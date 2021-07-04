Scott II
JOHN "SKIP" SCOTT passed away on June 23, 2021 at the age of 65 after several months of illness. Skip lived life on his own terms and enjoyed every moment with his friends, his ladies and especially his family. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, his warm affection, his laughter, his story telling and his beautiful blue eyes. Skip was a restless spirit and now he is truly free.
Skip was the son of the late Gilbert Owen "Bill" Scott and Janet Leah (Hamon) Scott. He was pre-deceased by his daughter Jessica Lynn Scott and former wife and friend Judy Kay Graves Rogers Scott. He is survived by his beloved sons Aaron Wesley Scott (Amber), Chad Anthony Moore (Dana), and John Walter "Skipper" Scott III and his daughter Samantha Jo Scott (Chad). He will be sadly missed by his former wife and best friend Darla Jo Moore Scott. He was Papaw to 15 grandchildren who were the greatest joy in his life. He is also survived by his siblings Lisa Karol Scott, Beverly Jean Scott Quirk (Robert), Kenneth William "Billy" Scott (Janice) and Selia Irene "Sissy" Scott. Uncle Skip will be missed greatly by three generations of 42 nieces and nephews (he was pre-deceased by his nephew Jason Bowen) and his 21 surviving first cousins and literally countless friends and relatives. He was much loved and will be greatly missed by so many.
Skip requested, "Remember me with a story, a good laugh and a drink." So, a "Celebration of Life" will be held in the near future. The care and compassion for Skip was unparalleled and we thank Lower Cape Fear LifeCare of Wilmington, NC from the bottom of our hearts. A memorial plaque in Skip's memory will be placed at their Heritage Garden.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to:
Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401
Or donate by calling 1-910-765-8758 or on-line at lifecare.org
Make sure to note in memory of "John Walter Scott II" on any donation, whether by check, phone or on-line.