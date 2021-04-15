JOHN WARWICK LONG, III. 70 of Huntington, WV, died Saturday, April 10, 2021. Funeral services will be private but will be STREAMED LIVE on the Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Facebook, YouTube and Website with Dr. David Lemming officiating. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, WV is caring for the family. Private burial will be in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, WV.
