JOHN WAYNE NORVELL JR., 55, of Elkview, died suddenly on April 3, 2020, of a massive heart attack.
John was a loving father, a Marine and an avid car enthusiast. He had a passion for guns and boats that he was able to share with his son. He had a loving relationship with his dog "Moose", you never saw one without the other. John and his daughter bonded over their love of all things cars.
He was survived by Carla Norvell, mother of his children; his son, John Wesley Norvell of Atlanta, Ga.; his daughter, Melinda Sue Bennett and her husband, Alex Bennett of Columbus, Ohio; mother, Judy Norvell of Napier; his sister, Rene Norvell and son, Shaun Norvell of Napier and girlfriend, Leah Kuipers of French Creek.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, there will be a private family service. He will be buried at Falls Mills Cemetery on Curry Ridge Road, alongside his father, John Wayne Norvell Sr.., who preceded him in death. American Legion Post #33, Sutton will give Military Graveside Rite.
