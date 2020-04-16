JOHN WAYNE THOMAS, 74, of Montgomery, passed away, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston. His body was donated to WVU Human Gift Registry, Morgantown. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Thursday, April 16, 2020
Ashworth, James - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Cisco, Melissa - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Cummings, Elsie - 2 p.m., John Summers Cemetery, Paxton Ridge, Walton.
Hamric, Earnest - 2 p.m., Stockert - Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.
McCue, Virgil - 2 p.m., WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.