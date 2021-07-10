JOHN WAYNE WEST, 73, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, KY.
John was born on November 23, 1947 in South Charleston, WV, and was the son of John Grey West and Magline Kathryn Lowe West, both of whom preceded him in death. He was a 1965 graduate of St. Alban's High School in Charleston, WV.
From 1967 to 1971, he served his country in the United States Coast Guard during the Vietnam War, where he earned the rank of Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class (BM3). During his time in the military, John earned many recognitions including the Vietnam Service Medal with four bronze stars, Combat Action Ribbon, and the Navy Presidential Unit Citation Ribbon.
After finishing his military service, John enrolled at West Virginia State College. He earned his associate degree in Criminal Justice in 1973 and his bachelor's degree in 1974, graduating Cum Laud. John graduated in 1975 from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, GA, after which he began a long and dedicated career as a Special Agent with the federal government.
In 1975 he had his first assignment with the U.S. Treasury Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) in Toledo, OH where he served as a criminal investigator. From 1982-1988, John worked in Atlanta, GA as a Special Agent in the Criminal Investigation Division of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The EPA then took John and his family west to Denver, CO where he served as the Special Agent in Charge of the National Investigative Unit from 1988-1991. John's last assignment with the EPA landed him in Washington, D.C. where he served first as the Associate Director for Investigations and then as the EPA liaison to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). John retired from the EPA in 2002. He received many recognitions during his time with the federal government including: the Bronze Medal for Commendable Service from the Criminal Justice Division of the EPA and numerous special achievement and investigative expertise awards.
John was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Richmond, where he served in many volunteer capacities. He also was very active in volunteering with the Boy Scouts. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting pheasant, deer, elk, and turkey, as well as fishing, fly fishing, and golfing. John was a sports fan. He loved watching WVU basketball, Washington Nationals baseball, and endured the losses of the Washington Football Team year after year. Above all, he was a proud grandfather, and his greatest joy came from spending time with his grandchildren who lovingly called him "Papa John."
Survivors include: his wife, Carol Blair West, of Richmond; two daughters, Kristin West Agnoli (Matt), of Virginia Beach, VA, and Katherine West Vance (Charlie), of Covington, KY; four grandchildren, William, Emilia, Cora, and Esme; three brothers, Thomas, David, and Timothy West; and his faithful German Shorthaired Pointer, "Molly."
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by one brother, Michael West, and one sister, Lois West.
In accordance with his wishes, no funeral services will be held. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.
The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses, and volunteers at the Compassionate Care Center for their kind and excellent care of John.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in John's honor to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 27, Richmond, KY 40476, or the Compassionate Care Center, 350 Isaacs Lane, Richmond, KY 40475.
Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home is serving the family.