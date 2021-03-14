JOHN WESLEY HALSTEAD, born December 21, 1995, died at his Charleston, WV, home of an apparent seizure on March 1, 2021.
He is the son of John Halstead, senior, of Charleston, and Regina (Susie) Templeton Halstead, of Apple Grove. He is survived by his parents, his brothers Thomas Quinton Halstead and Hugh Keaton Halstead, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins in the Templeton and Halstead families.
Johnny loved performing and working backstage in community theatre, beginning as a child with Charleston Children's Theatre, and later working with Kanawha Players and the Alban Theatre.
He was well-liked by co-workers. He earned a journeyman electrician's license, and was preparing to study at Marshall University.
He loved spending time with family in Apple Grove and Charleston, and loved being on the river. He was making plans for a challenging career, and working with his dad on a building project at the time of his sudden death.
Family and friends will gather from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. Friday, March 19, at First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20 at the church. A graveside ceremony and interment will be in the McCoy/Templeton Family Cemetery in Glenwood.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a memorial fund in Johnny's name. All contributions should be sent to the John W. Halstead Memorial Fund, c/o Susie Halstead at 1100 Centers Road, Charleston, WV 25311.
In order to safely honor Johnny's life, and to protect vulnerable friends and family attending the visitation and service, face masks and practicing social distancing is required. Thank you for your understanding.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.