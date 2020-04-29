JOHN WESLEY MARTIN, 72, of Justice Addition, went home to be with the Lord at his residence, surrounded by family, April 27, 2020. Private graveside service Saturday at Highland Memory Gardens, Godby. In lieu of flowers, contribute to CAMC Cancer Center, CAMC Foundation, 3414 Staunton Ave. SE, Charleston, WV 25304. His family believes the greatest honor to his memory would be for all to seek Christ and live for Him as he did. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville are honored to serve the Martin Family.
Funerals for Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Curry, Lois - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Dailey, James - 2 p.m., Fairview Cemetery, Nettie.
Gray, Connie - 1 p.m., Ramsey Cemetery, Flat Fork.