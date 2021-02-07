JOHN WILLIAM DEAN 99, of St. Albans, passed away at home on February 4, 2021.
He was born November 29, 1921 in Skyles, WV to the late Ferrell and Dorcas Dean. He is also preceded in death by his wife Jeannie Eileen Dean; two brothers and a sister.
John served his country in the Army Air Corp during World War II. He worked for many years as an air mail clerk for the United States Postal Service. He loved to read, travel and spend time with family and friends.
John is survived by his children, John Dean of St. Albans, Linda Summerlin of St. Albans and Michael Dean (Cherie) of Rock Hill, SC; brother Ernest Lee Dean (Marilyn) of Quicksburg, VA; Grandchildren, Shelly, Michael, Sarah, David, Billy and Mark; 6 great grandchildren; 2 Great Great-grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am Monday, February 8, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, with Pastor Michael G. Smith officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. You may visit with the family from 10 to 11 am at the funeral home.
You may visit John's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Dean family.