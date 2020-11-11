JOHN WILLIAM DUFFIELD, 85, of Buffalo passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, November 7, 2020 following a long illness. He was a graduate of Winfield High School, and was an All-State football and All-Southern Conference basketball player. He was a Veteran, having served his country in the U.S. Army Security Agency in Germany. He served two terms as the Mayor of Winfield, and was a retired steelworker from Ravenswood Aluminum Corp. with over 30 years of service. John was also a member of Kanawha Valley Lodge No. 36 A.F. & A.M. in Buffalo, and the V.F.W. of Teays Valley. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Born May 3, 1935 in Braxton county, he was the son of the late Grayden Glen Duffield and Love Faye Mollohan Duffield. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth George Duffield; and sisters, June Taylor and Jean Thomas.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Boggess Duffield; his daughter, Kaye Anne Duffield Ellis; his sons, Stephen Marshall Duffield, and William Patrick Duffield; his sister, Anna Williams of Poca; grandchildren, Eric Beaver, Joel Duffield, Alisha Duffield, Jada Orem, Tessa Stover, John Tyler Duffield, and Nicolas Duffield; great-grandchildren, Avalee, Kassie, Isaac, Haven, Max, and Millie; plus many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Graveside service with full Military and Masonic Rites will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, November 13, at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Due to the COVID-19 panademic, the family requests that those attending wear a facial covering and practice social distancing. Thank you for respecting the family's wishes and caring for one another.
Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, WV is in charge of arrangements.