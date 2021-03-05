JOHN WILLIAM GEORGE SR., 86, of Macon, Georgia passed away March 2, 2021 at the home of his son after a long illness.
John was born September 22, 1934 in Buffalo, West Virginia to the late Marion George and Annie Warner George. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Vera A. Carpenter George; and a son, Robert Dwight George (Maryann).
John was a retired Master Electrician at McJunkin Corporation with 30 years service. He was a good, hardworking man who loved his family, and will be sadly missed by his son, John William George Jr. (Ruby) of Roberta, Georgia; grandchildren, John William George III, Mary Louise George, Megan George, Frannie George, Howard Eugene Dunlap (Shannon), Susan Waneker (Nicolas), and Brandi Dunlap; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Service will be 11 a.m., Monday, March 8, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Chapel of Peace Mausoleum (beside funeral home), Cross Lanes, WV 25313.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.