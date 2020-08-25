JOHN WILLIAM HOOPER III, 73, of Charleston passed away August 24, 2020, in CAMC Memorial Division Hospice after a long illness.
John was born May 11, 1947 to the late Crystal and John Hooper Jr. in Charleston. John worked for 42 years as a Carpenter/Pile Driver and was a member of Carpenters Union 1207 (now 439). There is barely a bridge in the state of WV that John did not build, and was foreman on many of them. John enjoyed watching Westerns and reading, especially about the Civil War.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Baber.
Left to cherish his memory are loving wife of 44 years, Susan at home; daughters, Melissa Alder (Chris) of Charleston, Laura Williams (Paul) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Tricia Hooper of Charleston; son, Sam Coffman (Tricia) of Denver, North Carolina; sisters, Sharon Myland of Nitro, and Junetta Adams (Hank) of Nitro; grandchildren, Justin, Jarrett, and Logan Coffman, Guinevere and T-Bone Starcher, P.R. and Dylan Williams; great-grandson, Ashton Coffman; several nieces and nephews; and his four-legged furry friends, Annie, Mr. Darcy, Gidget, Leo, Precious, and assorted felines.
A Celebration of John's Life will be 2 p.m., Friday, August 28, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313.
A visitation will begin an hour before the Celebration at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
The wearing of a face covering would be appreciated.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25387.
