JOHN WILLIAM RANEGAR, 54, of Lancaster, OH, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 6, 2020. A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 13, at the Rio Ridge Venue in Rio Grande, OH. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.