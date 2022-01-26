JOHNNIE EARL "BIG JOHN" MESSER, 68, of Tyler Mountain, formerly of Dunbar (the Hillside Rams), gained his chrome wings on January 20, 2022, at home surrounded by family and dear friends.
He was born on November 5, 1953 in Charleston, to the late Anna and Ferrell Messer.
Big John was a Shovelhead enthusiast and was employed by Harley Davidson of WV for 25 years, where he made many lifelong friends and lasting memories. Those who knew him, knew he was a creative artist who made caricatures, loved all music, and could create anything with wood. Formerly a hippie, he was drafted and served in the U.S. Army from 1972 to 1973, then was honorably discharged.
Also known as "Chong", he never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off his back. On any given Sunday, you would find him out in his garage with a case of Bud telling stories, tinkering with his bike, and discussing his team, the Green Bay Packers. John was so proud of his children and what wonderful adults they've grown to be and never missed a beat to let you know. He always had time to shoot the breeze with you, and if you looked close enough, you would find a grin under that beard he refused to cut.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Thibodeaux (John); and younger brother, Rick Messer.
John is survived by his "lovely life", Janet; his oldest daughter, Ashley (Michael); son, Luke; youngest daughter, Jamie (Tator); his brothers, Cliff and Everett; sisters, Ernestine Linn (Tony) and Brenda Schmitt; along with many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his BabyGirl pup, Precious.
The family would like to thank everyone who has reached out in this time of need. You know who you are and we love you
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, January 29, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Rev. Billy Lucas officiating. Friends may gather beginning at 1 p.m., at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Following the service, there will be a Celebration of his Life at The Bucket, 4030 Washington St W, Charleston, WV 25312 beginning at 3 p.m. All friends are welcome to join the family for both events in their favorite Harley gear. If unable to attend, please have a Bud in memory of Big John.