JOHNNIE RHEA ARCHER, JR. never met a stranger. Within two minutes he would know your full history. On January 10, 2023, surrounded by his family, John Jr. met his Savior, Jesus, who is, "The Way, The Truth, and The Life."

John Jr. was born February 3, 1955 at Ft. Lewis in Tacoma, Washington. He worked in the oilfields with his dad, at the University of Charleston, and retired from the City of Charleston. After his retirement, John found joy in many things but mostly in relaxing with his family on the sands of Surfside Beach, SC. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Elkview, WV for more than 55 years.

