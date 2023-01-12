JOHNNIE RHEA ARCHER, JR. never met a stranger. Within two minutes he would know your full history. On January 10, 2023, surrounded by his family, John Jr. met his Savior, Jesus, who is, "The Way, The Truth, and The Life."
John Jr. was born February 3, 1955 at Ft. Lewis in Tacoma, Washington. He worked in the oilfields with his dad, at the University of Charleston, and retired from the City of Charleston. After his retirement, John found joy in many things but mostly in relaxing with his family on the sands of Surfside Beach, SC. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Elkview, WV for more than 55 years.
John Jr. was preceded in death by his father and mother, Johnnie and Viola, and his niece and nephew Leslie and Joel.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Cindy, and their two daughters Heather (Steve) Lipscomb; and Amber (Terry) Shinn. He is also survived by his two brothers Wendell (Stacie); Bryan; his sister-in-law Beth Beech; nieces Tara Lester (Dylan), Nicole Archer and two grand nieces, Lola and Myla Lester. He is most proud to be survived by his grandgirls, the apples of his eye, Greer and Stella Lipscomb; and Addison and Allie Shinn.
The family would like to thank the Hubbard Hospice House for their support and compassionate care. A celebration of John Jr's life will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on January 14, 2023 at 2 p.m. The family will receive visitors at the church starting at 12 p.m., the same day. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elk Valley Christian School.