JOHNNY C. LOWE, "John," 82, of Ripley, passed away June 10, 2020, at the Arbors at Pomeroy following a long illness.
John was born December 15, 1937, in Spencer, WV, a son of the late James and Monad Connelly Lowe.
He retired from FMC after 39 years of service. John was a 32 degree Mason and member in the Ripley Masonic Lodge No. 16 AF and AM, the Beni Kedem Temple, The Jesters Group and the Oriental Band. He and his wife Bea were avid Motorcyclists and rode many miles with their Motorcycle Club. He was a faithful member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Ripley.
He is survived by his wife, Bea (Fisher) Lowe; sons, Mike (Trish) Lowe of California and Phil Lowe of Pennsylvania; step daughter, Michelle Vance of North Carolina; step-son, Timothy (Gina) Vance of Dunbar. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and his first wife, Nora Lowe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Bays Smith, and an infant brother.
Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. with Rev. Charles Hicks officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites provided by the Ripley Lodge will be in the Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.
Friends may call on the family from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of John to the Calvary United Methodist Church Building Fund, 205 Court Street, Ripley, WV 25271.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.way brightfuneral home.com.