Johnny Drexel Milam
JOHNNY DREXEL "JOHNNY CAT" MILAM, 67, formerly of Holden, West Virginia, traveled his last mile to his forever home on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospital of Charleston. He was preceded in death by his parents, Drexel and Georgia (Walker) Milam; wife, Sherry (Bowers) Milam; In-laws Henry Jr. and Lois (Williamson) Bowers; and his beloved dog, Presley.

Johnny attended Man High School. He worked as a coal truck driver in West Virginia for 47 years and retired from the UMWA. He was loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Johnny devoted his life to supporting and providing for his family. His work ethic, morality, and character were only superseded by his infectious smile and his love for humanity and animals.

