Johnny Drexel Milam

JOHNNY DREXEL "JOHNNY CAT" MILAM, 67, formerly of Holden, West Virginia, traveled his last mile to his forever home on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospital of Charleston. He was preceded in death by his parents, Drexel and Georgia (Walker) Milam; wife, Sherry (Bowers) Milam; In-laws Henry Jr. and Lois (Williamson) Bowers; and his beloved dog, Presley.
Johnny attended Man High School. He worked as a coal truck driver in West Virginia for 47 years and retired from the UMWA. He was loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Johnny devoted his life to supporting and providing for his family. His work ethic, morality, and character were only superseded by his infectious smile and his love for humanity and animals.
He is survived by his children, Amanda (Milam) Mullins & Zach Shirkey of Charleston, Johnny D Milam of Pigeon, and Denver (Santana) Milam of Franklin, VA; step-children, Chantelle (Larry) Halley of Camden, SC; grandchildren, Stacy Runyon, Shelly Collins, Christopher Maynard, Courtney & Matthew Mullins, Joshua Hill, Brooklyn & Nathan Milam, Abigail, Gabriella, and Ezekiel Shirkey; great grandchildren, Blake and Keira Bowen, Reese and Sophia Collins, Cash Miller, Callie Agee, and Josie Runyon; sisters, Rita Milam of Big Chimney, WV Marsha (Charles) Collins of Davin, WV,; a niece who he loved as his own daughter, April Milam (James) Woods of Elkview, WV; several niece and nephews that he deeply cared for; and numerous family and friends.
The service will begin, 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 11, 2023 with Pastor Dana Clay officiating. Burial will follow at the Hall Family Cemetery, Pigeon, WV.
Visitation will be from 12 - 1 p.m., at the funeral home.