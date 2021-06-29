JOHNNY E. HARPER, 46 of Kenna, passed away June 26, 2021 at his home following a sudden illness.
He was born February 4, 1975 in Charleston, son of the late Johnny Benton and Chessie Burdette Harper. He was a 1994 graduate of Ripley High School. Johnny liked riding Four Wheelers working on Classic cars and trucks. He was always willing to help anyone who needed help and hanging out with friends.
He is survived by his sister, Tina Harper; grandmother Vaneedie Burdette; cousins, Travis Lanham, Michael Theer, Danielle Evans, Laura Haynes, Amanda Haynes and Jason Hackney; aunts Justine Evans and Melisa Callan and uncle Richard Lanham.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Burial will be in the Thomas Milam Cemetery, Kenna. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
