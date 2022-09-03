JOHNNY FLOYD BALL, 76, of Danville, W.Va., passed away August 31, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. He was an Army veteran and retired coal miner. He was a Shriner since 1990, President of the Oriental Band, President of the Boone Co. Shriners, a Mason since 1986, VFW, Jesters, treasurer Boone County Farm Bureau, and Boone County agent for the Guyan Conservation District. He was preceded in death by his parents, Moody and Elizabeth Ball; brother, William Frank Ball; sister, Katheryn Sue Berry; and one great granddaughter, Sadie Grace Ball. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Freeda Ball; one son, Kevin Ball; one daughter Leigh Ann Ball (Colin Brady); two grandsons, Zackery Ball (Alexa White) and Cody Ball; nine great grandchildren: Braxton Ball, Olivia Ball, Grayson Hanks, Ava Whiteside, Emma Whiteside, Laylynn Hanks, Hunter Eldridge, Addison Eldridge and Raylynn Eldridge; one brother, George Allen(Norma) Ball; and one very special cousin, Tommy Mullins; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 4, 2022 Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Richard Runyon officiating. Burial will follow in Boone Memorial Park, Madison, W.Va., with military rites by Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578, Madison, WV and Odell Lodge 115 AF&AM, Madison, WV. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.