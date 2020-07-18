JOHNNIE FRANKLIN CHANDLER, 47, of Alum Creek, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital. In keeping with Johnnies wishes, there will be no services. He will be laid to rest with his parents at the Chandler Family Cemetery at the homeplace. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va.,has been caring for families since 1950.
