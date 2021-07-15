Thank you for Reading.

JOHNNY JAY THORNE, 74, of Scarbro, WV died on Monday, July 12, 2021. A visitation will be held at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill on Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. Military honors will be conducted at 7 p.m. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Tyree Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.

Tags

Recommended for you