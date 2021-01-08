JOHNNY K. COOPER, 69, of Yawkey.
Johnny was a man who had a rare gift - to see things for what they could be. The first strums of his guitar as a song, a freshly tilled plot of land as a garden, a concrete foundation as a home. And he didn't just see it, he grew it into something magical, something forever tied to himself.
He joined the Lord in heaven on January 4th, 2021 surrounded by family, after 10 months battling cancer. He dedicated his life to God and his family, to morning hours drinking coffee and a belly laugh with the many who looked up to him. He spent 2 years serving in the US Army and many more helping and protecting others. He was predeceased by his parents, John William and Lorene Cooper, as well as his brother, Bobby Cooper. He is survived by his wife, Kenita Gail Cooper, and his children, Scott Terlikowski and Mellisa and Robert Wright. For his grandchildren, Levi and Shelby Terlikowski, Kenita and Colbey Strickland, Lindsay Terlikowski, Kyle and McKendra Wright, and Carly Terlikowski and great grandchildren, Jackson, Sadie, Avery, and Emersyn, he lives on in memory as Papa John, the man who could make anything and teach you how to fish. He is also survived by his siblings and their families, Danny and Diana Cooper, Carolyn and Rick Rickard, Louise and Eugene Estep, Bonnie and Steve Fisher, Donna Martindale, Rhonda Cooper, Tommy Cooper, Teresa Justice, Tammie Cooper, and Mark Cooper.
It is impossible to miss the absence of him. There is space where his voice used to carry his favorite oldies hits, an emptiness in his usual pew at Sumerco Church of God where he gave fully to the Lord and his congregation, a quiet vacancy of his porch swing where he could watch cars and birds go by. But Johnny, I think, would see even this absence as a possibility - an invitation to come together and celebrate his life. He would probably see all his good, the immeasurable love he shared up the hollers of Lincoln County, as something like a beginning he's handed off to those who loved him back.
His family will be hosting a memorial and a Veteran's service at a later date.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Johnny's family and you may send the family condolences at www.cookefuneralhome.com