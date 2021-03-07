JOHNNY NEIL FLETCHER, 75, of Elkview went home to be with the Lord Wednesday March 3, 2021 at Valley Center South Charleston after a long illness.
He was the son of the late Harry and Mary Virginia Anderson Fletcher. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Esta Fletcher.
John was a member of Sand Run Gospel Tabernacle. He was retired from the State of WV Department of Highways. He was a Christian.
He is survived by: sister, Janet Fletcher Rich and her husband John of Butte, Montana; brother, Harry Keith Fletcher and his wife Joyce of Campbells Creek, WV; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
According to the restrictions of COVID-19 Social distancing and masks are required.
Per John's request the family suggests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Sand Run Gospel Tabernacle P. O. Box 541 Elkview, WV 25071.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Monday March 8, 2021 at Sand Run Cemetery, Elkview, WV with Pastor Marvin Welch officiating.
Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin is in charge of the arrangements.
