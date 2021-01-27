Johnny Portner Sr

JOHNNY ALLEN PORTER, SR., 77, of East Bank died January 24, 2021. He was born in West Virginia on June 14, 1943 to the late Orville and Acrneath Moss Porter.
He was a retired truck driver of 45 years. He loved hunting, fishing and loved talking and meeting people.
He is survived by his wife Twylla Jean Belcher Porter; children Johnny Allen Porter, Jr. of St. Albans, Devin Louise Porter of East Bank; grandchildren Miley H. Porter, Trenton S. Porter; sister Brenda Ladoucer of Princeton; brothers Ernest Porter of East Bank, and Charles Pettry of South Charleston.
A private service will be held for the family. He will be laid to rest at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.
