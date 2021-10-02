Johnny Ray Hall Oct 2, 2021 4 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOHNNY RAY HALL, 58, of Williams Mountain, WV passed away September 24, 2021. His family will hold a private memorial service at home. Handley Funeral Home is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Arthur Junior Santonia Jumackau Timothy Mitchell Blank Chester Lenzy Hardy Sr. Carol Rae Williams Russell Mary L. King Blank Richard Lee Saunders William McKinley "Bill" "Poochie" Gillispie, II. Dorothy Marie Beckett Russell A. Canterbury Willard E. Beller Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 2, 2021 Daily Mail WV Mammograms, self-exams consistently at forefront of optimum treatment and health Genetic testing provides answers – and options – for patients concerned about breast cancer risk From caregiver to patient: CAMC mammographer undergoing breast cancer treatment Alumni abroad: Meet four Marshall University alumni working in countries across the globe Brothers combine firearms knowledge, innovation to launch family business