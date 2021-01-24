JOHNNY ROSS GOODNITE,70, of Cabin Creek passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. He was a life time member of the United Methodist Church, a member of the UMWA, worked for the shipyards in Norfolk, VA; and retired from being a barber after 20 years. Johnny enjoyed working on his cars, traveling, and going on cruises.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Muriel Goodnite; son, Jason Ross Goodnite; and his brothers.
Left to cherish his memory is his son, Joseph "Joey" Goodnite (Anna Marie); grandsons, Jason and Jaxon Goodnite; and fianc ', Janet Searls and her son, Jay Searls(Tiffany Griffith); Smoke and Ocsar, feline companions; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Cheylan United Methodist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Due to COVID, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Burial will immediately follow at Montgomery Memorial Gardens.
