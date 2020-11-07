JOHNNY RAY SAUL of Yawkey, WV. Born: May 10, 1954. Passed away: November 3, 2020 at the age of 66 years.
He was the son of the late Alfie Saul and Justine (Ryan) Saul and was also preceded in death by his grandparents; Bernie and Lilly Ryan, George and Julie Saul.
He is survived by one brother; Danny (Joyce) Saul of Yawkey, WV and one aunt; Martina Burdette of Cross Lanes, WV.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, November 7 at Orchard Hill Memory Gardens, Yawkey, WV with Rev. Rexal "Rick" Cooper officiating.