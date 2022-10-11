Thank you for Reading.

JOLYNN MARRA of Charleston, West Virginia, also known as Jo, JoJo, Jo Mama, and Aunt Jo, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, after a valiant battle with a prolonged illness, surrounded by friends and loved ones. Jolynn was born on January 23, 1969, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to the late Robert A. & Connie D. (Minard) Marra of Bridgeport, WV. Additionally, she was the granddaughter of the late Michael and Rose Minard and Frank and Maria Marra. Jolynn is survived by her sister MaryRose Sirianni and husband George of Tallahassee, FL and brother Robert A. Marra II and wife Diana of Bridgeport, WV, as well as her niece and nephews, Marra and Anthony Sirianni and Ross Marra, who she loved as her own and doted on to anyone who would listen. She has many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, that are now family, whom she loved and cared deeply for.

Jolynn grew up in Bridgeport, West Virginia, graduating from Bridgeport High School and then WVU with a B.S in Business Administration. In December of 1992, after a brief stint at 1-800 WV, Jolynn started her long and distinguished career working for the State of West Virginia in the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). Starting as an Investigator, Jolynn ultimately hit the pinnacle of her 30-year career when she was appointed Inspector General in 2021. Jolynn was passionate and dedicated to her work and employees; she dutifully performed her job, but always took time to appreciate the moment and those around her whether it be a song and dance break or classic office prank. Jolynn was an amazing boss who will be missed not only for her efforts and achievements over the years, but as the amazing friend that turned coworkers into family.

