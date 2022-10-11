JOLYNN MARRA of Charleston, West Virginia, also known as Jo, JoJo, Jo Mama, and Aunt Jo, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, after a valiant battle with a prolonged illness, surrounded by friends and loved ones. Jolynn was born on January 23, 1969, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to the late Robert A. & Connie D. (Minard) Marra of Bridgeport, WV. Additionally, she was the granddaughter of the late Michael and Rose Minard and Frank and Maria Marra. Jolynn is survived by her sister MaryRose Sirianni and husband George of Tallahassee, FL and brother Robert A. Marra II and wife Diana of Bridgeport, WV, as well as her niece and nephews, Marra and Anthony Sirianni and Ross Marra, who she loved as her own and doted on to anyone who would listen. She has many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, that are now family, whom she loved and cared deeply for.
Jolynn grew up in Bridgeport, West Virginia, graduating from Bridgeport High School and then WVU with a B.S in Business Administration. In December of 1992, after a brief stint at 1-800 WV, Jolynn started her long and distinguished career working for the State of West Virginia in the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). Starting as an Investigator, Jolynn ultimately hit the pinnacle of her 30-year career when she was appointed Inspector General in 2021. Jolynn was passionate and dedicated to her work and employees; she dutifully performed her job, but always took time to appreciate the moment and those around her whether it be a song and dance break or classic office prank. Jolynn was an amazing boss who will be missed not only for her efforts and achievements over the years, but as the amazing friend that turned coworkers into family.
Jolynn was an avid WVU supporter, always ready in her gold and blue when the Mountaineers took the stage. A forever fan no matter what, she watched every game to its finality and made sure to recap the game with her own, sometimes not safe for broadcast, commentary. That dedication was present in every facet of Jolynn's life. A few years short of retirement, Jolynn had plans to move to Florida, closer to her sister, and embrace the sunshine. The beach was Jolynn's happy place, and coincidentally happened to be where she made many of her biggest life decisions. An avid gymnastics fan, Jolynn always joked she was headed for the Olympics but didn't want to outshine the other competitors. Jolynn's charismatic personality and ability to tell stories was bar none; her anecdotes would take on a life of their own and when Jolynn told them, all eyes were on her. Jolynn was a natural performer with or without a stage. Those lucky enough to see one of her iconic karaoke moments know she lived to entertain.
We were blessed to learn many life lessons from Jolynn during her time with us, most prominently to never take yourself seriously and always live life to its fullest.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lily's Place at P.O. Box 2 Huntington, West Virginia, 25706 or online at www.lilysplace.org.
A Charleston viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans and a celebration of life from 7 to 8 p.m. Per Jolynn's wishes, please wear WVU gold and blue!
A Bridgeport viewing will be held on Thursday, October 13, at All Saints Catholic Church from 3 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Catholic Burial at All Saints Catholic Church will be held on Friday, October 14, at 11 a.m., with Father Walt Jagela officiating. Burial will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.