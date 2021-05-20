JON DOUGLAS GRIMM SR., 63, of Letart, WV, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehab Center, Point Pleasant. There will be no public services at this time. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.
