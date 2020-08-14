JON FIELDON GREEN, 74, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 10, 2020. A service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.