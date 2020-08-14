Essential reporting in volatile times.

JON FIELDON GREEN, 74, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 10, 2020. A service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.