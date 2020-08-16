JON FIELDON GREEN was born in Charleston, on November 8, 1945 and departed this life peacefully on August 10, 2020 after a short illness.
Jon was the only child born to the late Mary Estella Gibson and Earl M. Green. He grew up on the west side of Charleston and was educated in the Kanawha County School system. Jon was a member of the Stonewall Jackson High School State Champion Track Team in 1963. He attended Center College majoring in Accounting, Business Law and IBM Programming. Jon worked as a machine operator with the FMC Corporation until September 1966, when he was called into active duty in the United States Navy. He re-turned to FMC in November 1968 after completing his tour of duty. A few months later he accepted a position with the State of West Virginia Department of Finance & Admin-istration, allowing him to use his accounting experience. While in this position Jon also attended West Virginia State College graduating in 1978 with a Bachelor Of Arts De-gree. Upon graduation he accepted a position with the Governor's Office of Economic and Community Development, traveling the state identifying and providing technical as-sistance to potential business owners. In 1982, Jon accepted a position in construction at Union Carbide. During his 27 years he was a laborer, clerk, and supervisor, retiring as a Chemical Operator from Dow in 2009.
Jon was a loving father to Angela Green, Jon Green, Jr., Joel Sturgeon, Monica Green, Iva "Meiche" Thomas and Shakira Green. On November 8, 1982, Jon became a de-voted husband, marrying the love of his life Cheryl Antoinette Thomas. Jon and Cheryl were inseparable, celebrating life together for 37 years.
Jon's favorite past time was playing pool, followed by golf and playing cards. He was a member of the American Legion Post #57, NAACP, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Charles-ton Business and Professional Club and Kappa Alpha, Psi Fraternity, Inc.
Jon was preceded in death by father, Earl M. Green; mother, Mary Estella Gibson and mother-in-law, Patricia Malone.
He leaves to cherish his memory, wife Cheryl; daughters Angela Green of Beckley, Mon-ica Green of Atlanta, Ga, Iva Thomas of Dunbar, and Shakira Green of Atlanta, GA; sons, Jon Green, Jr. of Cross Lanes, and Joel Sturgeon of Houston, Texas; sister, Brenda Stewart of Tampa, FL; father-in-law, Titus Thomas of Charleston; sisters-in-law, Karen Cooper of Atlanta, GA and Valerie Thomas of Charleston; brothers-in-law, Irvin, Robert, Marvin (Denise) and Norman Thomas all of Charleston; grandchildren, Lorenzo "C.J." Venson, Le'Chey Green, Jason Green, La'ren Venson, and Larell Venson; great-grandchildren, Julian "Juju", Zomarii, and Zahara; special friends, Lester Steward and Daryl Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Rev. William Kinney officiating.
Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.