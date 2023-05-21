Jon (Mike) Carpenter

MIKE CARPENTER, affectionately known to many as "Pops", passed away Friday, May 19. He was born in 1944 to Sell and Grace (Enicks) Carpenter.
He was a very loved Poppy, Dad, father-in-law, uncle, brother, and friend to many. Mike spent his elementary school years in Milton, WV before moving to Cabin Creek where he attended East Bank High School and graduated in 1962.
Mike was a retired UMW coal miner, a retired Dept of Highways employee, and spent several years as Capital High School football equipment manager. He raised five children: Pam (Dieter) Geithner, Kim (Marty) Beard, Bernard Ferrell, Joey (Sherri) Ferrell, and Jon (Leslie) Carpenter. He is also survived by grandchildren Blake, Zack, and Jacob Ferrell; Grace and Josh Beard; Chase Geithner; Luthando Ferrell; and Destiny and Lucy Carpenter. And many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Pam, his brothers Doug, Billy, and Bob Carpenter, and sisters Jewel Green and Isobel Rose.
Special thanks to the staff at Oakridge Center for their care and friendship of Pops during his time there.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be directed to the Charleston Leadership Academy. Donations can be made through a check made out to the Midian Leadership Project with "Charleston Leadership Academy" in the memo line, and mailed to 711 Park Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302, or online at www.midianproject.com/give-to-midian by selecting "Charleston Leadership Academy" in the designation tab.
A memorial service for Mike will be held on May 22, 2023 at 6 p.m., at the Sharon Church of God, 2122 Cabin Creek Rd, Dry Branch, WV 25061, with Rev. Dr. Jeff Biddle officiating.