JON'TAVESE O'MARI BROWN, 21, danced his way into the pearly gates on October 26, 2021. Jon was born in South Charleston, WV, on March 24, 2000.
Jon was known to family and friends as "Tae Tae" and "Jon Jon." However, his best friend, his sister, called him "Tater Bug." He was known for his infectious smile and his energetic spirit. When Jon entered a room, he could make his presence well known. Jon was known as being a selfless individual who always made sure everyone else around him was good. His passion for the community and youth resonated through his devotion and advocacy for inner-city youth. His ability to connect with the community was exhibited during the pandemic when many felt hopeless, lost, and disconnected from others; he created the "Jungle."
Jon graduated from Capital High School in 2018. During his time at Capital, he played football and ran track. In 2018, he was on the 4x200 relay team that won the WVSSAC AAA State Track Meet. After graduation, Jon joined the WV Laborers' Union, and before falling ill, he worked at Builders FirstSource.
Jon's love for sports began when he started running track for Capital City Striders and playing basketball and football for Dunbar Bullpups at 4 years old. He was known as "Sweet Feet." His love for the sport and his desire to encourage the youth to have the same opportunities were shown through his position as a coach for travel AAU basketball. His motto was, "I want our kids to gain exposure and get to the next level." More specifically, his love and support for the Dallas Cowboys were unmatched and could never be challenged. Many of Jon's childhood friendships began through his participation in sports.
Jon was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Feaun Barron and Ronald Price; paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. John and Henretter Brown; uncle, Fredrick Barron; and stepfather, Brian Keith.
Those left to cherish his precious memories are his son, Jon'Tavese O'Mari Brown, Jr.; father, John Brown; mother, LaKeisha Barron-Brown; grandmothers, Linda Price and Evorn Keith; sisters, Zhakiya Brown of Charleston, WV, and Shakirah Keith of Denver, CO; brothers, John Iyan Jupri Brown of Huntington, WV, Nassir Keith of Winston Salem, NC, Jahari Barron of Charleston, WV, and Xzaveon Hamlet of Charlotte, NC; aunts, Sybil Spratt of Cleveland, OH, Charlotte Crowder of Phoenix, AZ, Tina (Gary) Jones and Tonya (Jerry) Harris of Charleston, WV; uncles, Denver Kurtz and Patrick Kurtz of Charleston, WV, and Herb (Heather) Keith of Martinsburg, WV; cousins, Lolita Chisholm, NaTasha Kurtz, Eddie Snow, Jerry Harris, Jermika Harris, Bria Pankey, John Crowder, Keon Durgan, Carlin Wilson; and a host of other family and friends.
Our family would like to express our sincere gratitude to all who have shown their love and kindness during our time of sorrow. We especially want to thank the Fresenius Medical Care-Kanawha County staff, CAMC Memorial MICU, Dr. Charles Justice, and Dr. Gayatri Lessey.
Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church in Charleston, WV, on Monday, November 1, 2021, at noon Visitation will be two hours before the service. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please practice social distancing and please wear a mask. Per the family's wishes, we ask that no pictures or live streaming be done during the service. All arrangements have been entrusted to Durgan Funeral Home.