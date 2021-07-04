JONATHAN DAVID McCOMAS, 38 of Huntington, WV, died, Thursday, July 1, 2021 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary 6357 East Pea Ridge Rd. Huntington, WV is caring for the family.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.