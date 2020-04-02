Jonathan Randall Miller

JONATHAN RANDALL MILLER, 37, of Lockbridge, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. A graveside will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 3, in the Dequasie Cemetery, Lockbridge. Arrangements by Smathers Funeral Chapel Inc., Rainelle, W.Va.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, April 2, 2020

Cox, Raymond - 1 p.m., Ferrell Cemetery, Harmony.

Hemlepp, Pauline - 11:30 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Nichols, Ronzel - 4 p.m., Hebron Cemetery.

Payne, Nancy - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Williams, Romeo - 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.