Joni Bett Wise Mar 29, 2023

JONI BETT WISE, 57, Cambridge Oaks Circle, Kings Mountain, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023.Born in Hinton, West Virginia on September 4, 1965, she was the daughter of Barbara Fridley Davdison and the late George Ewing Wise, Jr.In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Kasi Wise of Shelby; sister, Lynn Williams and husband, Lee of Casar and two nephews, Zach Heaton and Dillon Heaton.Services will be private.She had a love for the elderly, for animals, nature and music.A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.