JORDAN COMER of Cross lanes passed from a short battle with cancer on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Hubbard hospice House. She loved making people happy, her job, and taking in animals, especially cats.
Left to cherish her memory is her grandparents, Clarence and Helen Smith of Cross lanes, father Jeremy comer and his wife Amanda comer of Poca. Her mother Angela (Smith) Comer of Charleston. Brothers Phillip M. Comer Nathan T. Smith and Braedyn Comer. Sisters Emily E. Smith and Madison Comer, grandmother Debbie Boggess, her sweetheart of six years Cameron Fink, and a host of family and friends.
Jordan is preceded in death by her brother Zachary N. Comer. Due to the limitations the services will be private. Interment will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Floral Hills Garden of Memories Mausoleum.
Due to COVID-19 Masks are required and social distancing practiced.
