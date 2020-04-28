JORDAN R. GRAY, born on July 4, 1998, passed away April 23, 2020. For full obituary notice and to express condolences to the family please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Barker, Barbara Lou - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Hunt, Phyllis Irene - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Jones, Martin Luther - 1 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.
Mullins, Emma - 2 p.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.
Snyder, Curtis - 1 p.m., Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley.