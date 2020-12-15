JORETTA H BAILEY, 86, of Gresham, OR, passed November 26, 2020.
Services for Joretta will be delayed due to COVID-19. Her final place of rest will be with her husband in WV.
She was born May 26,1934 in Charleston, WV, a daughter of the late Clay and Ruby Hill and sister of the late Bob Hill. She worked many years for Union Carbide and after moving to Oregon she retired as Human Resource Manager for Georgia Pacific. After retirement she worked part-time for RE/MAX Real Estate. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1965, Thomas Howard Bailey.
She is survived by two daughters and son, Mary Jo Topaum of Gresham, OR, Abbe Bailey Blake of Cross Lanes, WV and Bill Bailey of Boring, OR; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Because she loved her dog, Pebbles, contributions may be made, in lieu of flowers, as donations in Joretta's name to the Oregon Humane Society at www.oregonhumane.org. Arrangements entrusted to Bateman Carrol Funeral Home in Gresham, OR. To sign the Guest Book/Share a Memory go to: www.DignityMemorial.com/obituaries/Gresham-or/Joretta -Bailey-9921390