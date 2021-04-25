JORETTA JOY BUTCHER, 83, of Louisville, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on April 21, 2021.
Joretta is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jerry Clyde Butcher; sisters, Mary Helen Conrad Peterson of Tallmadge, OH and Ruth Ellen Walker of Watkinsville, GA; brother Joseph Allen (Rachel) Conrad of Wooster, OH; brother-in-law Gary "Sonny" (Joyce) Butcher of Ivydale, WV; beloved friend Kim Haverstock of Canton, OH; and many nieces, nephews and friends who loved her dearly.
Joretta is proceeded in death by her parents, John Albert Conrad and Dollie T. Stout Conrad Doss; in-laws, Dowell "Dink" Butcher and Gay Butcher; daughter, Ellen Joy Butcher; and brothers, James Franklin Conrad, John Albert Conrad, Jr., and Arthur Damon Conrad.
Joretta was born on November 20, 1937 in Clay, WV. She attended Clay County Schools for 11 years, and it was here that she met Jerry, her high school sweetheart. On January 1, 1955, Joretta and Jerry married, and she joined him in Germany where he was completing his tour of duty with the Army. This was the beginning of their life long journey and love of travel. After Jerry's discharge, they returned to Morgantown, WV to continue their education. Joretta received her diploma and then attended West Virginia University, where she also was employed.
In 1960, Jerry started with Goodyear Rubber and Tire Company, and Joretta began a 36-year journey as a loving and supportive wife, while also being employed with House of Lloyd toys where she became a successful supervisor. Jerry's career with Goodyear allowed Joretta, Jerry and Ellen to live in many different parts of the country, including Cumberland, MD, Point Pleasant, WV, Tyler, TX, Akron, OH and Logan, OH. Both of their careers allowed them the opportunity to travel abroad, which Joretta enjoyed immensely.
Upon Jerry's retirement from Goodyear in 1996, Joretta and Jerry settled in Louisville, OH where they enjoyed hiking through their woods, watching the deer and birds, entertaining family and friends, and attending church. Joretta was a member of the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church in East Canton, OH and The Woman Freemasons.
Joretta will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She had a compassion for others that all admired and led her to be a faithful caregiver to her mother and mother-in-law and also her many pet companions throughout the years. Joretta was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Services will be held on Monday April 26, 2021 at Wilson and Smith Funeral Home in Clay, WV. Viewing will be at 11 a.m., and services will be at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at The Harold Cemetery in Uler, WV. Rev. Doug Burdette will be officiating.
