JORETTA LEE (HALL) PRITT, The flowers have brighter blooms and a sweetness to them today as God opened the garden to welcome home a special Lady.
Joretta Lee Hall-Pritt devoted her life to always placing others first and to aid those around her. Joretta was well-loved in her community as a mother of six children who always was available for everyone. She worked tirelessly to supply opportunities for her family and would proudly boast about all six of her children, and her grandchildren's lives. Joretta graciously opened her home and all she had to aid anyone in need. Despite her large family, she gave of herself freely as a long-term child caregiver for multiple families in her neighborhood.
Joretta's warm heart and smile brightened every room she entered, and her presence will be deeply missed by all who joined her at church, at her children and grandchildren's events, and in the community. Through her life Joretta could be found graciously serving others and the God she loved, either by her service as a long-term Sunday School teacher, cooking dinners for the Rand Lions Club or by volunteering as a girl scout leader or with the PTA. Her love of community never faltered.
Joretta was predeceased by her husband of 63 years D. Bert Pritt, her mother and father, Frank and Della Hall, sister, Ernestine Hayes and brother, Frank Hall Jr. She is survived by her sister, Kathryn Williamson; children, Cathy Klingensmith (Denny), Bob Pritt (Cassie), Becky Brannon (Chuck), Terri Phillips (Robert), Brett Pritt (Carla) and Brian Pritt (Bebe); twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday December 2, 2021 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with the funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. with Rev. Mike Coleman officiating. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
The family wishes to express their gratitude for the compassionate care provided by the members of the Hospice team from HospiceCare and special thanks to her private caregiver Suellen Dolin.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to St. John's United Methodist church in Rand WV c/o Chuck Brannon 3700 Coal Fork Drive, Charleston WV 25306: or to HospiceCare 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston WV 25387.