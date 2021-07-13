Thank you for Reading.

Joseph A. McKay
JOSEPH A. MCKAY, 69, of Hurricane, WV went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 9th, after taking his long health battle one day at a time. Joe was born April 18, 1952 in Charleston, WV, and was preceded in death by both his parents, Clifford and Pauline McKay, grandparents, John and Dorothy Cobb and Virginia McKay. They later moved to Ironton, OH where he met his surviving wife, Cheryl Legg McKay, in high school. The two married a few months after graduation and reached 50 years of marriage this past December. Also surviving is their only child and daughter, Allison, the founder of Delight Thyself Design Ministries, a ministry focused on reaching people with the printed Word of the Gospel. He was a member of Teays Valley Baptist Church in Hurricane, who always wanted to lift up the Name of Jesus, and was an avid soul winner who simply believed that one tract can make a difference. Joe worked for The Kroger Company for 45 years, and was loved by many faithful customers. Also surviving are his oldest brother, John (Annette) McKay of Charleston, sister, Joyce (Steve) Cook of Nitro, youngest brother, Jim (Lydia) McKay of Nitro, brother-in-law, Jim (Jenny) Legg of Lexington, Ky. and several close friends who were really family: Ron (Donna) Hunt, David (Ruthanna) Withrow, Harold (Kay) Hillabold, Dwaine (Dee) Withrow, and several others. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Teays Valley Baptist Church with Pastor John D. Smith officiating. Burial will be in Valley View Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

