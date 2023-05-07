Thank you for Reading.

Joseph A. Smith
SYSTEM

JOSEPH A. SMITH from Elkview WV answered God's Heavenly call on May 4, 2023. He was reunited with the love of his life Mary E. Smith, and his parents Huston Smith Sr. and Wanda Smith.

Left to cherish his memories is his son Neil A. (Missy) Smith, his grandchildren Hope Smith, Aaron Smith and Chelsey Pyles. His brothers, Huston Smith Jr. (Susan), Jerry Smith (Linda), Greg Smith (Rose), Kevin Smith, and a sister Kay Carte. He is also left by many nieces and nephews that he thought of as his own children.

Tags

Recommended for you