JOSEPH A. SMITH from Elkview WV answered God's Heavenly call on May 4, 2023. He was reunited with the love of his life Mary E. Smith, and his parents Huston Smith Sr. and Wanda Smith.
Left to cherish his memories is his son Neil A. (Missy) Smith, his grandchildren Hope Smith, Aaron Smith and Chelsey Pyles. His brothers, Huston Smith Jr. (Susan), Jerry Smith (Linda), Greg Smith (Rose), Kevin Smith, and a sister Kay Carte. He is also left by many nieces and nephews that he thought of as his own children.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Joe was a roofer by trade, retiring from Harris Brothers, he was a 50 year member of Roofers Union Local 185. But his real passion was woodworking. He spent many hours turning a wooden burl into a work of art, or a piece of wood into a hat. He was recognized with many achievements with his woodwork. Including Mountain State Art and Craft Fair Hall of Fame, and a life member of Mountaineer Woodturners. He served as Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent at Leatherwood Missionary Baptist Church. He also enjoyed visiting WV State Parks with his family. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m., on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Underwood officiating. Burial will follow at the Carte Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 - 1 p.m., on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home.