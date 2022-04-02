Joseph Aaron Taylor Jr. Apr 2, 2022 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOSEPH AARON TAYLOR, JR. 81, of Columbus, IN was called to go Jitterbug with his wife Sue on March 22, 2022 at 12:35 a.m.Joe wanted everyone to know he proudly served in the USAF for 28 years 2 months and 10 days then he retired in 1989.He worked for the state of WV until 2007. Once he retired from real work, he was a karaoke DJ. He played mostly at the El Dorado in St. Albans, WV.He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters and his wife, Colleen Sue (Duffy) Taylor.He is survived by 3 brothers, nieces, nephews and 2 sons, Robert K. (Heather) and Joseph A. (Sandy) Taylor III; 2 grandsons, Joseph AARON Taylor IV and Nicklas Taylor.Funeral services with full military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at Donel C. Kinard Memorial State Military Veterans Cemetery, 130 Academy Dr., Dunbar, WV 25064A small gathering, remembrance and celebration of life will take place immediately after the funeral service at the Mausoleum of Interment.Arrangements were entrusted to the Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home, Columbus, IN. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Alphonso Lee Erby Tony Haid Bertha Mae Downey Doris Ann Smith Blank Tony Haid Kenneth William Eastwood Larry Dwight McKinney Emory C. (Sam) Waggoner Ronald Keith Humphrey Willard Henry McClanahan Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 2, 2022 Daily Mail WV Hurricane gym wants to 'ignite your fitness' Robert Saunders: Ode to spring, somber musings for Easter Never Give Up Fitness builds bodies, confidence in South Charleston KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events