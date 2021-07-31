JOSEPH ALAN "JOE" BOLAR, 57 of Charleston, passed away June 18, 2021 in Colorado, A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday August 7, 2021 at Sugar Creek Community Mission Church, 2209 Falcon Drive, Charleston. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Bolar family.
