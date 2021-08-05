JOSEPH ALAN "JOE" BOLAR, 57, of Charleston went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 18, 2021 in Colorado after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Joe worked for the State of West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services as an Accounting Tech. with over 35 years of service.
He was a loving husband, father and brother. Joe loved the outdoors and fished all of his life. Joe was an active member of the Sugar Creek Community Mission Church; he loved his church and church family.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Lillian and James Bolar, brother Steven Bolar and sister-in-law Brenda Bolar.
Surviving are his loving wife and care giver of 35 years, Margaret Ann Bolar, sons Christopher James Alan Bolar, Adam Joseph Bolar and wife Amanda Hill Bolar, step-grandson Noah Hill all of Charleston and brother Tom Bolar of Medford, Oregon. Also surviving are his fur babies Copper, Forrest, Big Red, especially his little man Scrappy, who stayed by his side all through his illness.
The family wants to acknowledge a special thank you to all of his extended family from the State of WVDHHR for all of their love and care during his illness. Along with his church family for their love, prayers and care throughout his illness, and surviving extended family and special friends who are also left to mourn his passing.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Sugar Creek Community Mission Church, 2209 Falcon Drive, Charleston, WV 25387, or to the charity of your choice.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday August 7, 2021 at Sugar Creek Community Mission Church, 2209 Falcon Drive, Charleston, WV with the Rev. John Hensley officiating. A family dinner will be held immediately after services, everyone is welcome.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the Bolar Family with arrangements.
Family will be accepting online condolences at - cpjfuneralhome.com