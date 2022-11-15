JOSEPH ALGERNON WALLACE, father, lawyer, and West Virginian departed this life November 13, 2022. He believed the people of West Virginia were its greatest natural resource and spent a lifetime in service to the improvement of the State and his community. Wallace was born October 20, 1938 in Elkins to John Joseph and Nancy Unger Wallace. As a youth he was active in athletics locally and at Mercersburg Academy, which he attended on a working boy's scholarship. He was graduated from Michigan State University. While there he was class treasurer, and class president. His Juris Doctor was conferred by Tulane University where he received the Silver Key Award for his outstanding contribution to law schools in the (then) Fifth Circuit.
Wallace proudly served in the US Army though it meant interrupting his schooling. He was honorably discharged after serving as first lieutenant in Artillery.
His willingness to serve was a central theme throughout his life. He always answered the call. Randolph County Development Authority Founder, Board of Directors, and President; WV Economic Development Authority; Governor's Partnership for Progress; K-Mart Classic (6 stage international bike race) Board and Chairman; and the WV Board of Education, to name only a few.
In 1969, Wallace returned to Elkins to practice law. In addition to his legal practice, he was very active in professional organizations, serving two terms on the WV State Bar Board of Governors. He was also a co-founder, charter, and board member of the WV Defense Trial Counsel. He served on the WV State Bar Judicial Improvement and Alternate Dispute Resolution Committees, and was a mediator for the US District Court for the Northern District of WV.
As a native son he worked tirelessly to improve opportunities for fellow West Virginians by bringing jobs and tourism to the Mountain State; for these efforts he was named "Distinguished West Virginian," the state's highest honor. Wallace was instrumental in attracting the Bruce Hardwood (Armstrong) flooring plant to Randolph County and in raising awareness of West Virginia as a cycling destination. For these and many other endeavors, he received recognition as WV Volunteer of the Year, Southern Industrial Development Counsel Volunteer of the Year, WV Socially Responsible Entrepreneur and was inducted into the American Entrepreneur Hall of Fame.
Joseph was the devoted son of Nancy Unger Wallace; father of Chaffee (Tom) Tommarello, Liberty Jo "Josie", and John (Mary Wendekier); and admiring brother of John J. Wallace, III "Jack," and his family.
The family is receiving visitors at the Lohr Barb Funeral Home of Elkins on Friday, November 18, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.. He will be interred in the Beverly Cemetery in a private ceremony.
