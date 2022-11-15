Thank you for Reading.

JOSEPH ALGERNON WALLACE, father, lawyer, and West Virginian departed this life November 13, 2022. He believed the people of West Virginia were its greatest natural resource and spent a lifetime in service to the improvement of the State and his community. Wallace was born October 20, 1938 in Elkins to John Joseph and Nancy Unger Wallace. As a youth he was active in athletics locally and at Mercersburg Academy, which he attended on a working boy's scholarship. He was graduated from Michigan State University. While there he was class treasurer, and class president. His Juris Doctor was conferred by Tulane University where he received the Silver Key Award for his outstanding contribution to law schools in the (then) Fifth Circuit.

Wallace proudly served in the US Army though it meant interrupting his schooling. He was honorably discharged after serving as first lieutenant in Artillery.

